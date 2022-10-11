How high should Arsenal aim after Liverpool win?

Arsenal edged a thrilling 3-2 over Liverpool on Sunday evening at the Emirates, reclaiming their place at the top of the table with nine games played.

The Premier League is now starting to take shape and eight wins from nine sees Arsenal on 24 points, top of the pile above Manchester City on 23, which begs the question - how high should the Gunners aim this season?

On Sunday, Arsenal showcased several sides to their game, being compact in defence and launching devastating counter-attacks in the first half, before dominating the ball and pinning Liverpool back in the second half, the mark of a great team.

Individual players have rightfully earned plenty of praise this season, but the multiple approaches they were able to deploy as a collective against Liverpool, throughout the game, was impressive.

Arsenal's two-goal hero Bukayo Saka escapes Liverpool's Jordan Henderson - Credit: PA

Although Liverpool have faltered somewhat in the early months, they are still a team to be feared and it was particularly telling that at 2-2, before Bukayo Saka scored the penalty, Mikel Arteta were about to bring on Fabio Vieira for extra attacking impetuous, whilst Jurgen Klopp was bringing on defender after defender.

This season, Arsenal are a team going all out to win, and that was even evident in the loss at Old Trafford in which Arteta made a bold triple substitution when chasing the game. There has been a mentality shift, and beating Tottenham and Liverpool back-to-back in the league is a huge boost.

With a quarter of the season down and Arsenal going from strength to strength, it is time to begin setting expectations.

Arsenal's Ben White and William Saliba celebrate beating Liverpool - Credit: PA

Given the start to the season, and the fact they have already played Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, it is fair to say that Arsenal could have thoughts of winning the Premier League this season – but the emphasis is on could.

Manchester City are a juggernaut who are tearing through teams and have a striker in Erling Haaland who looks set to break a host of records this year.

City should still be considered firm favourites, but we cannot ignore what is going on in North London, and if Arsenal can keep this start to the season up, they belong in the conversation.