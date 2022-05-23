News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Positives for Arsenal despite missing top four

Author Picture Icon

Adam Perry

Published: 12:14 PM May 23, 2022
Arsenal's Cedric Soares and Martin Odegaard both scored in the closing day win over Everton at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Cedric Soares and Martin Odegaard both scored in the closing day win over Everton at Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

The 2021/22 season drew to a close for Arsenal with the Gunners cruising to a 5-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates on the final day of the campaign.

With North London rivals Tottenham winning away to relegated Norwich, Mikel Arteta's side secured fifth place in the Premier League and qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League. 

It was a season of mixed emotions, overachieving the pre-season predictions with the youngest squad in the league, but ultimately falling short of a return to the Champions League.

At their best, Arsenal demonstrated great progress this season, capable of dominating games with free-flowing football akin to champions Manchester City. 

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores their first goal against Everton from the penalty spot

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores their first goal against Everton from the penalty spot - Credit: PA

But through inexperience, injuries and a thin squad, Arsenal’s best was not seen often enough, with costly performances and losses preventing a return to Europe’s elite competition.

One of the greatest improvements this season was the bond formed between the manager, players and fans.

After the struggles of the Unai Emery era followed by the disruption of Covid-19, Arsenal fans returned with their full support, lifting the team home and away regardless of result. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London 
  2. 2 Missing: 29-year-old Islington woman found 'safe and well'
  3. 3 Jailed: Members of 'sophisticated' drugs crime gang sentenced
  1. 4 New cabinet announced for Islington Council
  2. 5 'Wrong place, wrong time': Men convicted after fatal mistaken revenge shooting
  3. 6 12 stolen phones recovered after stop and search in Hackney
  4. 7 Man accused of sexual assaults in Camden and Islington bailed
  5. 8 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  6. 9 Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross
  7. 10 Appeal hearing of MP Claudia Webbe gets under way

With that, a new anthem has also been born for the Gunners as choruses of Louis Dunford’s ‘The Angel’ rung around the Emirates at the final home games of the season, highlighting the unity at the club this season. 

Ultimately, despite missing out on the Champions League, it was a positive season for the Gunners who now head into the summer in a good place.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their second goal against Everton at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their second goal against Everton at Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

A strong foundation has been built both on and off the pitch for Arsenal to kick on, with sights firmly set on the top four. 

Through expiring contracts and player sales we will undoubtedly see yet another churn of players, and with that comes the hope of new signings.

Regardless of league position, Arteta's project at Arsenal should be an attractive proposition for most and expenditure is expected to be similar to last season’s spend of over £100 million.

With no World Cup or European Championships to contend with, Arsenal players will have a largely free summer to recuperate before next season kicks off in early August.

Islington News

Don't Miss

Firefighters at the scene of a maisonette fire on Highbury Quadrant

London Live News

40 firefighters called to scene as Highbury flat damaged

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fans at The Gunners pub watch Arsenal play Spurs

Arsenal FC

Gunners pub back open for Premier League climax

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Rev Graham Hunter, vicar of St John Hoxton

Your Money Matters

Call for fuel payment machines in Hackney and Islington

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

London Weather

Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon