'Emotional' Emirates lifts Arsenal against Leeds

Arsenal fans shield their eyes from the sun during the Premier League match against Leeds - Credit: PA

Unity has been a hallmark of Arsenal’s season with players, fans and staff coming together in a way not seen often in recent years, around the club and the rest of the league.

Each week the level of togetherness seems to grow, and against Leeds United a particularly special moment took over the Emirates.

As the players gathered for the pre-match huddle led by captain Martin Odegaard, Louis Dunford’s ‘The Angel’, also known by the first lyrics of its chorus ‘North London Forever’ began playing.

Fans around the Emirates started serenading the players ahead of the game in a moment that brought goosebumps to all involved, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta describing it as 'really emotional'.

Arsenal this season have done the small and simple things right, resulting in a strong connection between the fans and players which has helped to drive a charge towards the Premier League's top four.

Against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, fuelled by the energy provided by the fans, Arsenal took a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes thanks to Eddie Nketiah's brace, with the players feeding off the supporters and vice versa.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah scores an early goal against Leeds - Credit: PA

Despite a nervy second half, the Gunners secured another valuable three points with a 2-1 victory which leaves them in a strong position in the race for a Champions League place, four points clear of fifth place.

The task for Arsenal is simple - beat Tottenham at their ground on Thursday night and they will return to Europe's elite club competition.

It will be a tall ask for the Gunners who have not won away to Tottenham in the league since March 2014.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich battle with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli - Credit: PA

The key for Arsenal is to be clinical. We have seen, including against Leeds, that the Gunners have the capacity to dominate games and create chances, but often their downfall this season has been putting the ball in the back of the net.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are specialists at soaking up pressure before hitting teams on the counter with lethal duo Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane, setting up a big clash of styles.

A game under the lights against their biggest rivals to secure a Champions League return should be all the incentive Arsenal needs.