Arsenal fan Jess Keating delighted to be one of 900 fans back at Meadow Park

Published: 2:00 PM December 10, 2020

Arsenal fans watch on from the stands during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park - Credit: PA

Arsenal were lucky to have 900 fans at Meadow Park last weekend for their Barclays FA Women’s Super League game with Birmingham City for the first time since February.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic it's been well documented that games had to take place behind closed doors.

However on Sunday Gunners fans made their return to Meadow Park to see Arsenal win 3-0 over the Blues thanks to second half goals from Caitlin Foord, Jill Roord and Kim Little from the penalty spot.

One fan who was lucky enough to get her hands on a ticket was Jess Keating an avid Arsenal and Women's Super League fan.

Temperature checks are carried out ahead of the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

On returning to Meadow Park for the game she said: "I felt so lucky to be back there and the stewards were welcoming people back as we came through the turnstiles, which was lovely.

"When you’re sat watching the game at home, it is sometimes hard to remember that you’re part of a community of people who love and support the club, so it was wonderful to be reminded of that.

"It definitely helped that the sun was shining and made my five layers seem excessive."

On what she enjoyed most about being back at Meadow Park for the game Keating explained: "Hearing Maria a life long Arsenal fan for both the men and women's team singing her heart out from the West Stand was amazing an Arsenal game isn’t complete without her.

"Also being able to see Beth Mead’s 100th appearance in person was pretty good too,I also loved seeing Arsenal persevere in trying to break Birmingham down, and succeeding.

"I really enjoyed watching the team performance I thought it was excellent and of course the team coming away with 3 goals and 3 points."

The players give the fans a rousing reception before kick off clapping the support who came in to watch the game and on that moment she explained: "I was beaming under my mask."

"It felt like a really special moment of acknowledgment from the players of what the fans mean to them and the game I wonder who has missed who more."

Keating then explained how she got into supporting the Gunners saying: "I’ve been supporting Arsenal since the 2019 Women’s World Cup My favourite teams were the English and Dutch, and when I looked at where some of them played in England, it was Arsenal.

"Arsenal is also my ‘local’ team I live a 30-minute walk from the Emirates I’d love it if they played there and am lucky that the trip to Meadow Park isn’t too tricky for me either."

When asked would she attend another game this season Keating responded: "I think so I was a bit nervous about Sunday to see how the new procedures in the ground were managed but I was pleasantly surprised and felt very comfortable being there.

"That’s given me the confidence to go to more games as and when I can, depending on restrictions It’s a good thing we have the FA Player though so we can watch from home if needed."

With Arsenal going to Manchester City this Sunday (December, 13) Keating was asked about her hopes for the Gunners this season and she said: "My hopes are to win the league."

"At the very least I would like them to better their league position from last year and get back into the UEFA Women’s Champions League so I’d be pretty happy with second place too."