Are Arsenal favourites for top-four spot?

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory against newly promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening to go top of the Premier League with three wins from three.

The Gunners are the only team to have won each of their opening three games and have looked sharp from the off.

Mikel Arteta’s side dispatched of Bournemouth with ease, taking the lead after just five minutes following an excellent piece of play from Gabriel Jesus, with the ball eventually falling to skipper Martin Odegaard for the opener.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on - Credit: PA

And the Norwegian doubled the lead just 10 minutes in to make it a comfortable afternoon for the Gunners.

Fan favourite William Saliba sealed the win early into the second half with a sweeping left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the far top corner.

The 21-year-old Frenchman's goal has typified one of Arsenal’s most impressive traits this season – their ability to react.

After an unfortunate own goal last weekend, instead of getting on his back, the fans cheered him on and lifted him up, with Saliba reacting this week with an outstanding goal.

Arsenal fans celebrate after the Premier League match at Bournemouth - Credit: PA

Against Leicester, each time the Foxes pulled a goal back, Arsenal moved through the gears and replied instantly, within two minutes, to crush any hope of a comeback.

Meanwhile, against Crystal Palace, Arsenal reacted to being under the cosh with a resilient defensive display to stay in the game until the second goal.

Mentality-wise Arsenal have started the season superbly, perhaps helped by a favourable opening fixture list, building on each performance with a better one and brimming with confidence.

The additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have undoubtedly made a big impact both technically and mentally, alongside the composure and physical dominance of Saliba, combining to take Arsenal to the next level.

With Chelsea falling to a 3-0 defeat against Leeds and dropping two points against Tottenham the week prior, and Manchester United and Liverpool both struggling, Arsenal have a great opportunity to avenge missing out on the Champions League last season.

Arsenal face another newly promoted side in Fulham at the Emirates at 5.30pm on Saturday and another three points on the board will continue to put pressure on the rest of the league.