Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord nominated for December player of the month

Published: 3:03 PM December 29, 2020

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (centre) in action during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord has been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for December.

Foord started all three of the Gunners games in December against Birmingham City, Manchester City and Everton.

The Australian who will mark a year at Arsenal in January is in her first full season as she only played twice in 2019-20 due to the Coronavirus pandemic cutting the season short.

In the three games Foord scored two goals the opener against Birmingham City and the second in the final game of 2020 at home to Everton as the Gunners won 4-0.

The Australian international has had a great impact during her first season in North London as she has scored 6 goals in the league and registered 5 assists in the process for Joe Montemurro's side.

Arsenal picked up 6 points out of 9 in December winning 3-0 against Carla Ward's Birmingham City side and that 4-0 victory over FA Cup finalists Everton to round the year off but suffered defeat away to Manchester City in between the two matches thanks to a late Caroline Weir strike.

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Caitlin Foord during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Foord’s goal against Everton was a real piece of excellent work from the Gunners when Leah Williamson played a sublime pass into Jill Roord before she squared it across the goal for Foord to tap beyond Sandy MacIver and into the net.

Her goal against Birmingham came from a cross as well when Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe swung an inviting ball into the area before Foord flicked it into the net to break the deadlock in the 57th minute of what was a frustrating game for Joe Montemurro's troops.

The Arsenal star has been nominated alongside Weir who scored the winner for Manchester City when they met Arsenal on December 13 and the Scottish International also registered three assists in one game as City brushed Everton aside 3-0.

Reading's Jess Fishlock who scored a brace in the month against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United's Leah Galton who scored four including a brace against Bristol City in a 6-1 win for the league leaders she also netted against Reading and Aston Villa during the month.

Chelsea's Samantha Kerr is the final player nominated for December's award as the Chelsea striker found the net four times including hitting a hat-trick against West Ham United and then scoring the only goal in the Blues final match of 2020 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Voting for the award closes on the Barclays FA Women’s Super League website on Monday, January 4.