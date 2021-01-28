News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal forward Katie Godden joins Charlton Athletic

Josh Bunting

Published: 2:09 PM January 28, 2021   
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (right) watches on during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Charlton Athletic have signed young Arsenal forward Katie Godden on a permanent transfer. 

The 17-year-old leaves the Gunners in search of more regular game-time and has decided on a move to the FA Women's Championship as the Addicks are currently bottom of the table. 

Godden has played through the age groups at the Gunners up until under 21 level but can now show her quality on the senior stage. 

On completing her move to the Addicks she said: "I’m excited to join Charlton as it’s a great club that I know will help with my development in the game.

"I wanted to join Charlton to experience first team football and hopefully have an impact.

“I hope to make an impact for the rest of the season and being a forward I would love to score some goals and help the team get up the league table.

“The group have made it really easy to settle as they are all so nice and the staff are amazing as well.”

The Addicks are the league’s joint-lowest scorers with just seven goals so the signing of Godden will certainly boost their attacking ranks ahead of the second half of the season. 

She could be set to make her debut this evening when Charlton Athletic host London City Lionesses in a FA Women's Championship fixture at Oakwood. 

