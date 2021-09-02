News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal goalkeeper Fran Stenson heads to Brighton on loan

Josh Bunting

Published: 12:57 PM September 2, 2021   
Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Arsenal have confirmed that goalkeeper Fran Stenson has signed for fellow Women’s Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a season long loan deal.


This will be her second loan spell since arriving in north London, having joined Blackburn Rovers back in 2019/20, where she was voted as their Young Player of the Season.


Stenson made her first team debut for Arsenal last season against London City Lionesses a game that the Gunners won 4-0 with Vivianne Miedema hitting all four goals. 


However with Manuela Zinsberger and Lydia Williams In the squad ,Stenson was third choice and needed to go out and get game-time elsewhere to help aid her development. 


In September 2020 she signed a new contract at Arsenal committing herself to a new long term contract at the Gunners.


Stenson made her professional debut in October 2017 when she came on as a second-half substitute for Ann-Katrin Berger in Birmingham City’s 2–1 win over Everton.


On signing Stenson the keeper Brighton head coach Hope Powell said “We’re delighted to welcome Fran to the club,she has all the attributes to be a top goalkeeper and she has come here to compete for a place with Megan Walsh. “She is at the stage of her career when she needs game time to develop. She knows she will have to work hard to get that at Brighton, but she wants to learn and improve and we’re looking forward to working with her this season.”


Stenson could make her debut against West Ham United on the opening day of the season this Sunday afternoon.


