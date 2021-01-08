Arsenal Matt Macey departs for Hibernian

Published: 1:49 PM January 8, 2021

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Matt Macey to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Macey joined the Gunners from Bristol Rovers in October 2013 where he had featured in their first team since the age of 13 but found opportunities limited at the Emirates Stadium.

The goalkeeper only made two first team appearances in North London both of those came in the 2017/18 season in a 2-1 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup and in the Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade as he kept a clean-sheet in a 0-0 draw.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in and around the first team squad for the past couple of seasons and due to Bernd Leno's injury away at Brighton last season was on the bench for every game in the Premier League and FA Cup for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

During that time he picked up an FA Cup winners medal at Wembley Stadium as the Gunners beat Chelsea in the showpiece final.

On linking up with his new club in Edinburgh Macey explained: "I’m really excited to get going I spoke to the manager Jack Ross and goalkeeping coach Craig Samson but to be honest, my mind was already made up to come.

“I’m grateful for every experience I had at Arsenal but I’m hungry to play first-team football. I know that won’t be handed to me here, so it’s up to me to show what I can do in training and take it from there.

“No-one has to tell me what a big club Hibernian is, in a competitive league. I’m looking forward to getting started.

Arsenal's Matt Macey warming up on the pitch before the Carabao Cup Semi Final, First Leg match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

On the move Hibernian manager Ross added: "We are delighted to be able to bring a goalkeeper of Matt’s calibre to the club and I’m looking forward to seeing him challenge Ofir and Kevin for a place in the team.

“It provides us with real strength in depth in the goalkeeping department as we build towards the second half of the season.”

The move follows Queens Park Rangers recalling Dillon Barnes who played in the Boxing day defeat to Rangers at Ibrox thanks to an Ianis Hagi goal.

He will provide competition for Kevin Dabrowski and Ofir Marciano at Easter Road and will be available to make his debut away to Scottish Champions Celtic on Monday evening.



