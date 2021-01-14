Arsenal handed a boost with Maritz and Walti both back to full fitness

Published: 3:09 PM January 14, 2021

Chelsea women's Ji So-yun (left) and Arsenal Women's Noelle Maritz battle for the ball during the FA Continental League Cup match at Kingsmeadow, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of this weekend's clash with Reading in the Women's Super League.

Arsenal have confirmed that Noelle Maritz and Lia Wälti are back to full fitness and will be available for selection at the weekend at the Madejski Stadium.

Wälti missed the Birmingham City, Manchester City and Everton games before Christmas as she suffered concussion on international duty with Switzerland in Euro 2022 qualifying against Romaina.

As for Wälti's Swiss International teammate Maritz she hasn't played since the Gunners 3-1 win over Bristol City in October.

Arnsela's Lia Walti challenged by Cheslea's Sophie Ingle during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

The right-back sustained a knee injury and has been working on her rehabilitation but is available to make her return against the side ranked sixth in the Women's Super League table.

You may also want to watch:

Leonie Maier has played in her absence so Joe Montemurro has another option in that postion for the second half of the season.

The club also provided an update on Viktoria Schnaderbeck who suffered an injury against Manchester United in November as they said "Viktoria is continuing her rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained in November" so she won't be available for Sunday's game with the Royals.

However Joe Montemurro's side have been dealt a blow with Steph Catley suffering another injury and having to undergo surgery on her hamstring.

It's been a frustrating season for the Australian international as she's been in and out of the team due to injuries.

Catley has played just four games in the WSL this season suffering from concussion and a calf injury before being dealt a fresh blow.

On the 26-year-old's situation Arsenal said: "Steph picked up a hamstring injury in training before Christmas.

"She has successfully undergone surgery and has started her rehabilitation."

Arsenal also confirmed that the players who were in self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test and coming into contact with other members of the squad are now also back in full training.