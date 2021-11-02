News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal defender Jennifer Beattie urges women to get screened

Josh Bunting

Published: 10:30 AM November 2, 2021
Updated: 2:45 PM November 2, 2021
Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal centre-back Jennifer Beattie has urged Women to get screened after her battle with breast cancer last year.

Beattie, who has been a crucial member to Jonas Eidevall’s side this season, told BBC Sport about her difficult time with cancer: “I was away from family and friends through the pandemic.

"I was going to the majority of appointments by myself. I leaned on my team-mates during those couple of months more so than ever - and they were amazing.

 "A lot of people maybe don't think they'll go through something difficult like that, me personally, I had zero family history of breast cancer, or any type of cancer, so it's more common than we think.

"But if people get checked and find these things early then it can be okay.

You may also want to watch:

"It's important to use the platform I have playing for Scotland and at club level to voice my experience and what I went through, to try to encourage people to go to GPs and hospitals to get these things checked, especially through the pandemic, and to share that my experience was really safe."

Beattie who has played four times in the WSL for the Gunners this season scoring once in a 4-0 win away to Reading also said that keeping active helped her through a tough time.

"Football was 100 per cent my release when I went into training, I felt normal.

"I was so grateful that even though I came through something, I was still able to do my job and carry out my day-to-day life. 

"Without a doubt, for physical and mental health, I would encourage anyone when they're going through a difficult spell to exercise."

Beattie is hoping to help Arsenal when they come up against West Ham United in the WSL this weekend.

The Gunners take on the Hammers at Meadow Park on Sunday (6.45pm) in front of the TV cameras.

Beattie featured for Arsenal as they sealed a win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend to set up an FA Cup final against London rivals Chelsea.

The 30-year-old will now be hoping she can play her part in Arsenal winning some silverware this campaign.

