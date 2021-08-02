Freya Jupp bags winner for Arsenal against Chelsea

Published: 10:14 AM August 2, 2021

Freya Jupp says it was "surreal" that she scored the winner in Arsenal's 2-1 pre-season mind series win over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

The 17-year-old was played in and took two touches before firing low across goal past the dive of Ann-Katrin Berger with seven minutes left to play.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Jupp said: "Honestly, I can't even explain it. It was so good when you see your team-mates run up to you it's so surreal.

"It's just such a great atmosphere. Because I came on with my team-mates as well, the team I've been playing with for a while it's so good to do it together.

"Everyone was in the same boat, so we were all very nervous but the fact we all came on together, we were all there supporting one another, it was great.

"Now I just want to keep going as hard as I can and try to step into the first team joining their training and then seeing where it takes me to be honest."

Young defender Teyah Goldie, who made her debut last season in the FA Cup against Gillingham, said: "It's unbelievable to play at the Emirates, I think it's been a long time coming for me because I've been at this club for 10 years now.

"To play in front of these fans, some fans for the first time in a while and to get my first start is unbelievable.

"I think when you're walking out with your jacket on, onto the pitch, among some of the world's best players, and you're in this incredible stadium that's when it hit me.

"The girls are always really supportive and are always speaking to me, helping me through the game," Goldie added. "The game plan was to keep going, to be persistent, and I think we did that.

"I just want to keep building and building on what I've done so far. It's things like this that are going to help me."

Arsenal Women assistant coach Aaron D'Antino who was in the dugout due to new head coach Jonas Eidevall having to quarantine explained: "It was a tough exercise for the girls our first chance to get out in a great stadium and for the young girls to get out in front of the crowd was top as well, Overall a positive experience.

"They've played a big part in our preparation for today so it's a good reward for their start to be able to get 30 minutes on the big stage in front of the fans."

With Jupp's late winner, D'Antino was full of praise for the 17-year-old, saying: "Hopefully there's more to come from the young girls they've played a huge part in pre-season, so hats off to them. They stepped up to the occasion and won the game for us in the end – great to see."

Jordan Nobbs was stretchered off early in the second half with an ankle injury and on that he added: "I haven't had a chance to speak to the medical team yet but we're just hoping it's not too serious we'll find out soon but hopefully she's OK".

Arsenal are back in action next Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also in the Mind Series.