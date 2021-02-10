Arsenal must end winless run against Leeds to keep any hopes of Europe alive

Published: 2:00 PM February 10, 2021

Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) and Arsenal's Rob Holding battle for the ball and Hector Bellerin closes in during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday February 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal will look to bring an end to their three-game winless run in the Premier League when they face Leeds United.

The Gunners will welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s men to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (4.30pm) as they look to desperately start climbing up the League table or risk any chance of Champions League or Europa League football next season.

They played out a goalless draw with Manchester United before suffering defeats to both Wolves and Aston Villa since that.

“It's a big blow because when you consider the performances that we've put in in both games, we've got zero points out of that,” Arteta admitted.

“We just give the opponent the game. We need to come back. We've done it this season and we have to do it again.

“We have a week now to prepare for the next game against Leeds and then focus on that, keep maintaining all the right things we are doing and the way the team is evolving. We need to stop certain things that are costing us the games.”

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (centre) takes on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday February 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

The former midfielder also wants his side to start being more ruthless and taking their chances in matches especially the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on the weekend.

“If we are not, then we shouldn't give anything to the opponent. That's something we have to do better and it's cost us two games in the last four days because we should have won both games.”

The goal came in the third minute through Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Arteta knows they must stamp that out ahead of the Leeds clash as the top sides in the division do not make those mistakes.

“Those [top-four] teams don't make those mistakes. Those [top-four] teams cannot play four or five times in the first 22 games of the season with 10 men.

“It doesn't happen. There's not a team in the world that can sustain that. If you concede a goal early or make an error, the team has to react.

“The team reacted and we had more than enough to still come back and win the game. If you don't do one thing, you have to do the other.

“If you are not ruthless enough in the opponent's box then of course you are going to lose the game.”