Arsenal legend Ray Parlour visits Islington Boxing Club
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour visited Islington Boxing Club to deliver a 12 pack of Camden Town Brewery lager to competition winner and IBC matchmaker Reggie Hagland.
Hagland, a life long fan of the Gunners, was delighted to finally meet an Arsenal hero who won no fewer than 12 trophies in his time at the club.
“I won a competition a while back and was sent a box of beer from Camden Town Brewery and given an Arsenal shirt signed by the current first team. They (Camden Town Brewery) later told me I’d be meeting Ray Parlour and he would deliver me me a case of their beer," said Reggie.
"It was meant to happen some time ago but was delayed a couple of times due to restrictions and lockdowns.
“Once his visit was able to get the go ahead I naturally wanted him to come to the boxing club, he came during our lunchtime recreational boxing class.
"Ray took the time to chat to people, have his photo taken with members and sign whatever people could find, it was a pleasure to meet him.”
