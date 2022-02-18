Celia is Premier League Kicks local legend for Arsenal in the Community

Celia Facey has been named as Arsenal in the Community's local legend - Credit: Premier League/Theo Cohen

Celia Facey has been named as a Premier League Kicks 'local legend' by Arsenal in the Community as part of the programme's 15-year anniversary.

Premier League Kicks began in 2006-7 in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, looking to involve and support young people in regular, positive and fun activity.

And Celia, 67, was chosen as Arsenal's 'local legend' having dedicated 15 years' worth of evenings to support local youngsters in her community, while also volunteering at local foodbanks during the lockdowns of 2020.

Arsenal in the Community's Premier League Kicks local legend Celia Facey receives a special Panini Card - Credit: Premier League/Theo Cohen

"I'm very passionate about the kids I work with," she said.

"A lot of the young people grow up on the estate and I know their parents as well, so it's like a little family.

"A lot of them become coaches after being involved so I just love being here. It's a real honour to have this award and I'd like to thank all the people who put me forward for it.

"It makes a big difference in my life as well."

Arsenal in the Community's Premier League Kicks local legend Celia Facey receives a special Panini Card at Elthorne Park - Credit: Premier League/Theo Cohen

Arsenal in the Community has hosted over 23,000 hours of Premier League Kicks sessions and engaged a total of 11,115 participants.

The programme offers access to free football and sports actitives, mentoring, life skills advice and access to volunteering opportunities.

The Premier League has invested almost £66million in Kicks, with an estimated 80,000 young people estimated to take part in the coming year.

Having started with four pilot clubs, it is now run across 936 venues by 90 Premier League, English Football League and National League clubs, all funded by the Premier League, with more than 440,000 young people taking part.

Participants at a Premier League Kicks session delivered by Arsenal in the Community at Cruyff Court, Elthorne Park - Credit: Premier League/Theo Cohen

Kaya Comer-Schwartz, leader of Islington Council, said: "In a borough where we have 40 per cent child poverty, it brings a lot of hope, it brings activity to young people and means they can have a lot of fun.

"Celia is an absolute legend, she's here in all weathers, all year round. She's really one of these quiet heroes that doesn't ask anyone for anything but is there for our community throughout everything."

Participants at a Premier League Kicks session delivered by Arsenal in the Community at Cruyff Court, Elthorne Park - Credit: Premier League/Theo Cohen

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: "We are proud of the incredible impact Kicks has had on communities up and down the country over the past 15 years.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate the local legends who have helped make Premier League Kicks what it is.

"The success of the programme would not have been possible without the hard work and passion of club staff, coaches and volunteers working alongside young people at Kicks sessions, week in, week out."