Arsenal gearing to for huge clash with Manchester City in Women's Super League blockbuster

Published: 3:00 PM February 4, 2021

Arsenal's Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Arsenal host Manchester City this weekend in a huge clash at the top end of the Women's Super League table.

With three teams qualifying for next seasons UEFA Women’s Champions League this fixture is where that battle really hots up with the Gunners in 4th and City one place above them in 3rd.

Arsenal come into the match without playing in two weeks with games against West Ham and Aston Villa postponed due to pitch issues while City come into the tie with confidence after heavy wins against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

The Gunners have played the Blues twice already this season with City winning both games in the FA Cup and Women's Super League at the Academy Stadium by the same scoreline 2-1 with Caroline Weir scoring a late winner in the Women's Super League clash between the sides.

The Gunners will be without Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck for the tie at Meadow Park but apart from that the Gunners have a fully fit fresh squad.

Arsenal's Steph Catley during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

When the sides met at Meadow Park last season the Gunners won 1-0 thanks to a Vivianne Miedema goal.

The game kicks off at 2.30 on Sunday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.