Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord reported to be on Wolfsburg's radar

Josh Bunting

Published: 9:15 AM May 5, 2021   
Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball during the FA Wome

Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord has been linked with a move to Bundesliga Frauen side Wolfsburg ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Reports on Tuesday afternoon from Andreas Pahlmann and Jasmina Schweimler at German site Sportbuzzer suggest that the former Bayern Munich player is attracting interest from Wolfsburg. 

Roord is one more appearance away from her 50th scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in the process for the Gunners. 

This season in the Women's Super League Roord has scored 7 goals including back to back hat-tricks against Reading and West Ham United. 

During her time in the Bundesliga at Bayern Munich Roord scored 25 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

Roord made her debut for the Netherlands national side in February 2015.

Roord was an influential player for the Netherlands side that won the 2017 UEFA Women’s European Championship alongside fellow Arsenal players Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema.

The midfielder's contract runs out in 2022 and the Gunners have been in talks to get the 24-year-old to extend her stay in north London.

Ralf Kellermann, sporting director of Wolfsburg women said: "We will not comment on transfer rumors in the week before the important game against Bayern this weekend."

There have also been reports of young Swiss midfielder Malin Gut returning back to her homeland to sign for Grasshopper Zurich with the reports suggesting she had found it hard to settle into life in London. 

Gut aged 21 has massive potential but has found game time at a premium this season featuring mainly from the bench in the 15 Women's Super League games that she has played in this season. 

Gut made her senior debut at Grasshopper Zurich the club Arsenal signed her from at just 15 years of age, and during her five year tenure won the Nationalliga A and the Swiss Women’s Cup three times each.


