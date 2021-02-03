Young Arsenal midfielder Ruby Mace joins Birmingham City on loan deal

Published: 8:59 AM February 3, 2021

Arsenal's Ruby Mace during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

Young Arsenal midfielder Ruby Mace has joined fellow Women's Super League side Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old is a duel signing meaning that she will remain a registered player with the Arsenal academy and can compete in youth games with the Gunners.

Mace made her first team debut for Arsenal in September in the FA Cup win over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur with Joe Montemurro's troops coming out 4-0 winners.

She has featured in three Women's Super League matches this season and has also played in the Continental Cup her last appearance for the Gunners was against Spurs in the penalty shootout victory in the Continental Cup back in November.

Mace is an England youth International and represented her country in the 2019 Euro qualification campaign scoring against Belgium in the process as the young Lionesses picked up a convincing 4-1 victory in the process.

With players such as Jill Roord and Jordan Nobbs coming back from injury Mace was likely to see her minutes on the pitch drop so the move is the best option for both parties as she will continue her development with first team football at Damson Park.

On securing her signature Blues boss Carla Ward explained: "I am delighted that Arsenal have allowed us the opportunity to work with Ruby, she’s a gifted young player with so much potential.

"This a great opportunity for her to come in and get valuable WSL experience and add some real quality to the group."

Mace will wear the number 4 shirt at Birmingham City and could be set to make her debut when City travel to Merseyside this weekend to take on Everton.

Birmingham currently occupy 8th place in the WSL table.