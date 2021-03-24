Katie McCabe named in Republic of Ireland squad for April double header

Published: 2:30 PM March 24, 2021

Katie McCabe has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for next months two friendly games with Denmark and Belgium.

Vera Pauw’s side host Denmark in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, April 8 before flying out to face Belgium in Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium on Sunday, April 11.

These will act as preparation for the 2023 World Cup qualifying games.

She made her senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland against Hungary at the Istria Cup in March 2015 and won player of the match on her competitive debut against Finland.

She was named team captain by Colin Bell in 2017 and continues to lead the team to this day.

McCabe was been nominated for the PFA Ireland player of the year award alongside Louise Quinn and Denise O’Sullivan back in December.

McCabe has 10 assists In the Women's Super League this season. She is only two away from equalling Beth Mead's record from the 2018-19 title-winning season.

Former Arsenal defender Quinn who nows plays in Serie A for Fiorentina also makes the squad for the double header.

With the world still fighting back against the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very grateful to have the opportunity to play these games which will make a significant difference to our preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to start in September,” Pauw told fai.ie.

“It is so important that we take advantage of every minute that we can work with the players and to play against strong teams.

“There were a lot of positives to take from our EURO qualifying campaign, but this is a new tournament and that means we have to focus on that. The goal is to qualify for the finals in Australia and New Zealand, but we know that it won’t be easy, and we must wait to discover our opponents in the Qualifying Draw.

Ireland last met Belgium in January 2019 in an international friendly game in Spain, while their previous encounter with Denmark stretches back to an Algarve Cup game in March 2006.

Live coverage of the two games in early April will be confirmed in due course.