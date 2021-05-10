Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord completes move to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg

Published: 3:50 PM May 10, 2021

Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord has agreed to join Bundesliga Frauen side VfL Wolfsburg after two seasons in north London.

Roord leaves the club after making her 50th appearance on Sunday in the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Meadow Park.

During her time at Arsenal the Dutch International scored 15 goals in the process including three hat-tricks against West Ham United, Reading and Gillingham this season.

The trebles against Reading and West Ham were back to back in the opening two games of the 2020-21 Women's Super League season.

Roord will be linking up with her former FC Twente boss Tommy Stroot at Wolfsburg next season so ultimately the transfer does make a lot of sense.

Roord is no stranger to the Bundesliga Frauen as she has previously played for Bayern Munich.

During her time at Bayern Munich Roord scored 25 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2024 with Wolfsburg and has been handed the number 14 shirt for the upcoming campaign.

On signing for the club Roord said: "I’m very proud and really looking forward to wearing a VfL Wolfsburg jersey from this summer.

“From my point of view, it’s exactly the right step in terms of my personal development. I obviously want to play my role in the team being successful and winning titles.

"I'm improving in all respects it is difficult to leave Arsenal because I care a lot about the club, but I will take this opportunity in moving to Wolfsburg.

"The fact that they have paid a transfer fee, I don't care how much that is, says something to me in that they really want me and that expresses the confidence they have in me."

Ralf Kellermann the clubs sporting director went on to add: "We’ve been keeping an eye on her development for a long time now and are delighted with the fact that she will be playing in VfL colours in the future.

"Jill is a very flexible midfielder and will be such a strong addition to our team.”

Arsenal are understood to have already signed Roord's replacement with Mana Iwabuchi who has been at Aston Villa since January tipped to be that player.

Iwabuchi has played with several Arsenal stars during her time at Bayern Munich including Lisa Evans, Manuela Zinsberger and Vivianne Miedema.

The Japanese World Cup winner would be a fantastic addition for the Gunners as she would not only add experience but quite a lot of quality.



