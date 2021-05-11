Opinion

Published: 12:57 PM May 11, 2021

Arsenal's Willian celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Losing a semi-final against Unai Emery to conclude an abysmal season is not how Gunners expected the 2020/21 season to end.

The former Arsenal head coach did a number on Mikel Arteta, who has led the North London side to no European football for the first time in over two decades.

It looked so exciting for the club when Arteta schooled Frank Lampard after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The hype was enhanced once the Spaniard humbled Jurgen Klopp in the Community Shield at the start of this season.

Fast forward a few months, and some major turmoil moments, Arsenal’s season is dead in the water with the Premier League campaign still in motion.

It comes down to the recruitment from the club and the managerial decisions from the former number eight. Everyone can see the potential in Arteta.

Learning from the very best at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, the knowledge of football is there, but the experience is not.

West Bromwich Albion players react to relegation to the Championship after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Like anything in life, experience is paramount in gaining a substantial role in your job.

Arteta simply hasn’t got the credibility and background for this current role.

Arsenal are amid their worst run in a long time. Many will berate previous people who hounded Arsene Wenger out the club, preaching: ‘be careful what you wish for.’

There is no point dwelling on past failings and mishaps. The reality is that there were still major insecurities behind the scenes.

The 2021/22 season is set to be one of the most important seasons in the history of the club.

Bogged down with underperforming players and no real spine, there are members that simply are not good enough to represent the club from N7.

Cliché, but Arsenal must invest in their playing squad and backroom coaching staff to mount a European push next season.

Sitting on 15 wins from 35 Premier League games, with only 49 goals scored, it is unfamiliar territory for everyone associated with Arsenal.

The neighbours from west London are set to be in their third Champions League final in a few weeks. It’s wrong to compare because Chelsea are a different model.

But what you can do, is admire the ruthlessness and mindset to always achieve the very best.

It may do Arsenal good with no midweek European games. It will hit the hierarchy in the pocket.

The summer antics will explain the ambitions of those in charge.