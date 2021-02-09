Arsenal duo Lisa Evans and Jennifer Beattie named in Scotland squad for upcoming games

Published: 10:00 AM February 9, 2021

Arsenal's Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Arsenal duo Lisa Evans and Jennifer Beattie have been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2022 Qualifying matches against Cyprus and Portugal.

However, Kim Little misses out on the squad due to a calf injury that forced her to miss Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Meadow Park.

Stuart McLaren will remain in interim charge for both games that will both be played in Cyprus due to travel restrictions to Portugal forcing the game to be played at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca.

Arsenal's Lisa Evans in action during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Both matches will take place on the 19th and 23rd of the month however Scotland can't qualify for the tournament due to previous results in the campaign.

On the games McLaren said: "I’m extremely excited to be interim head coach of this group of players as women’s football is something I’ve always had a passion for.

"In the past I’ve worked in Australia with the Queensland Academy of Sport and coached Australian internationals such as Clare Polkinghorne and Elise Kellond-Knight.

"I’ve also got to know some of the Scotland players through my coach education work including Leanne Ross who attained her B Licence and will join us as Assistant Coach.

"It’s unfortunate that we’ll miss people of the calibre of Kirsty Smith, Kim Little, Hannah Godfrey, Chloe Arthur and Christie Murray. As is always the case when players miss out, there’s always opportunities for others including new players and ones who haven’t featured as much as they’d like."

Evans played in Sundays defeat to City while Beattie missed out due to injury but Scotland hope to have her back in full fitness for the fixture.

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Meanwhile Leonie Maier has not been included in the Germany squad due to German government not allowing anyone to enter the country from a country that has a variant of the coronavirus.