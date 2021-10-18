Arsenal pair nominated for October player of the month award

Published: 6:02 PM October 18, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood - Credit: PA

Arsenal pair Katie McCabe and Kim Little have been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month award for October.

The Gunners currently sit top of the division and are the only team to boast a one hundred percent winning record.

In October, Jonas Eidevall’s side only had two matches in the league, beating Aston Villa 4-0 away from home, before defeating Everton at Meadow Park 3-0.

Little scored twice in the win over Villa at Villa Park, opening the scoring in the 51st minute that set the Gunners on their way to the three points after enduring a frustrating first half.

Little sealed the win by scoring the fourth late on as her shot from outside the box took a deflection before beating Hannah Hampton in the home sides goal.

Against Everton, Little controlled the game from midfield with her passing range and broke the lines with ease in a game that turned out to be Willie Kirk’s final league game in charge of the Toffees.

McCabe netted twice over both games and also registered an assist, the Republic of Ireland captain also put two early goal-of-the-season contenders together in the process.

Against Villa, McCabe took the ball down from 30 yards out before dinking it over the head of the keeper and then went on to repeat the same feat in the Everton fixture.

McCabe let fly with a stunning strike from range, after the Everton defence could only half clear a floated in ball from Leah Williamson aiming for Vivianne Miedema.

In that same game against the side from Merseyside, McCabe also claimed an assist her third in the league after just five games when she floated in a corner for Lottte Wubben-Moy to head into the net.

The Arsenal players are up against Chelsea’s Fran Kirby, Manchester United’s Hannah Blundell, West Ham United’s Yui Hasegawa and Leicester City goalkeeper Kirstie Levell.

Meanwhile Jonas Eidevall who won September’s manager of the month award is also nominated for October’s prize.

Arsenal also scored seven goals across the course of the two games and didn’t concede.

He is nominated alongside Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and West Ham’s Olli Harder, after the Hammers manager oversaw his side winning 2-0 away at Manchester City and drawing with Birmingham City.