Arsenal paired with VFL Wolfsburg in Champions League last eight draw

Arsenal's Frida Maanum (right) celebrates scoring with her team-mates - Credit: PA

Arsenal have been drawn against German side VFL Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-final draw.

The Gunners were paired with the Bundesliga side in Monday afternoons draw.

Arsenal reached this stage of the tournament after finishing second in the group behind the current holders Barcelona while Wolfsburg thumped Chelsea 4-0 to knock the WSL champions out last Thursday.

Arsenal are the only British team to have won the tournament before while Wolfsburg have won it twice.

Jonas Eidevall's side are the only English team left in the competition after finishing runners-up in their group.

Arsenal's Nikita Parris - Credit: PA

The first leg will be played at Meadow Park on March 22 or 23 with the away leg to take place in Germany on March, 30 or 31.

It will also see the Gunners face former players Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen who make their return to north London.

Meanwhile Arsenal right-back Noelle Maritz will be up against her former teammates.

Should they progress past Wolfsburg, who sit third behind Hoffenheim with a game in hand in the Bundesliga they would meet Real Madrid or Barcelona in the semi-final.

Barcelona did the double over Arsenal in the group winning 4-1 at home before a 4-0 victory at the Emirates earlier on this month.

Meanwhile in the Continental Cup quarter-final the Gunners have been handed a home tie against fellow WSL side Manchester United.

Arsenal have won the Conti Cup five times, more than any other team In history.

They met in the WSL in November with Arsenal winning 2-0 away from home with goals from Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe.

They also met in the semi-finals of the Continental Cup in 2019 with the Gunners winning 2-1 at Meadow Park.

The Football Association announced the final will be held at AFC Wimbledon's Plough Lane Stadium on March 5.

Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of the women's professional game, said: "We wanted a really intimate stadium that could potentially generate a really good atmosphere.

"We feel we have that in AFC Wimbledon and we are really looking forward to welcoming fans for this final, who I am sure will create a really good buzz within the stadium."

The tie will take place on January 19 or 20.