Arsenal start at Brentford as Premier League fixtures are released

Published: 9:12 AM June 16, 2021

Arsenal players gather in a huddle before the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal will kick start the new 2021/22 Premier League with a trip away to newly-promoted Brentford on the opening day (August 14).

It is then a home fixture against Champions League winners Chelsea the following weekend before a trip away to Manchester City on August, 28.

The Gunners then return from the international break with a match at the Emirates Stadium against Norwich City on September, 11.

Mikel Arteta’s men will take on the Canaries once again on Boxing Day away from home before then welcoming Wolves to north London on Tuesday, December 28.

It is a home fixture against champions Manchester City on New Years Day for Arsenal as they round off the festive fixtures.

The first north London derby of the season comes on September, 25 as they host Tottenham, with the reverse fixture taking place on January 15.

The run-in sees Arsenal welcome Leeds to Emirates Stadium on May 7, before a trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle and then hosting Everton on the final day.

Arsenal’s full fixture list:

14/08/2021 Brentford (a)

21/08/2021 Chelsea (h)

28/08/2021 Manchester City (a)

11/09/2021 Norwich City (h)

18/09/2021 Burnley (a)

25/09/2021 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

02/10/2021 Brighton (a)

16/10/2021 Crystal Palace (h)

23/10/2021 Aston Villa (h)

30/10/2021 Leicester City (a)

06/11/2021 Watford (h) 20/11/202115:00Liverpool (a)

27/11/2021 Newcastle United (h)

30/11/2021 Manchester United (a)

04/12/2021 Everton (a)

11/12/2021 Southampton (h)

14/12/2021 West Ham United (h)

18/12/2021 Leeds United (a)

26/12/2021 Norwich City (a)

28/12/2021 Wolverhampton (h)

01/01/2022 Manchester City (h)

15/01/2022 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

22/01/2022 Burnley (h)

08/02/2022 Wolverhampton (a)

12/02/2022 Chelsea (a)

19/02/2022 Brentford (h)

26/02/2022 Liverpool (h)

05/03/2022 Watford (a)

12/03/2022 Leicester City (h)

19/03/2022 Aston Villa (a)

02/04/2022 Crystal Palace (a)

09/04/2022 Brighton (h)

16/04/2022 Southampton (a)

23/04/2022 Manchester United (h)

30/04/2022 West Ham United (a)

07/05/2022 Leeds United (h)

15/05/2022 Newcastle United (a)

22/05/2022 Everton (h)



