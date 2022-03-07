Devastating finishing fires Arsenal into top four

Three devastating finishes fired Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over struggling Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon, sending the Gunners into the Champions Leagues places.

In a season where end product has faltered on occasion, devoid of an elite finisher, Arsenal scored three superb goals against Watford showcasing a glimpse of what the future attack could become.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring just five minutes in, combining with Bukayo Saka through some mesmerising interplay, before Saka returned the ball to the playmaker who curled it beyond Ben Foster from 12 yards.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their first goal at Watford - Credit: PA

Watford themselves replied with a stunning goal, with Cucho Hernandez acrobatically volleying in a lacklustre cross to equalise.

But Arsenal’s attack continued to flourish with Saka pinching the ball off Tom Cleverley half an hour in and finding Alexandre Lacazette who teed the youngster up with a backheel before Saka fired a fierce shot into the top corner.

The amazing goals kept coming in the second half, this time initiated by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta on the sidelines, prompting a quick throw-in.

Exquisite touches from Odegaard and Lacazette set Gabriel Martinelli up to smash the ball into the top left corner from the edge of the box and put Arsenal 3-1 up.

It was a game which once again highlighted the quality of Odegaard and Saka, who spearheaded Arsenal’s attacking efforts and looked like scoring every time they entered the final third.

Much has already been made of the growth of Saka, but the development of Odegaard and his adaptation to his adjusted role in and out of possession has been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent results.

Out of possession he leads the press, chasing down opposition defenders with Lacazette in a traditional 4-4-2 shape, where his effort and hard graft forces numerous turnovers.

In possession, he becomes increasingly dynamic, dropping deep for the ball, finding pockets of space between the lines, retaining possession and picking out incisive passes, whilst in recent weeks his swagger has been noticeable in his passing and dribbling.

Arsenal’s young guns just keep continuing to find new ways to impress. And they will look to do the same when Leicester City visit Emirates Stadium on Sunday (4.30pm).

Liverpool lie in wait next Wednesday (March 16, 8.15pm).