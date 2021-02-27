Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Jennifer Beattie available for Aston Villa clash

Published: 10:17 AM February 27, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (centre left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have confirmed that Jordan Nobbs and Jennifer Beattie are available for selection for Sunday's clash with Aston Villa away from home.

Arsenal travel to the Bescot Stadium for a 2pm kick off on Sunday afternoon with the Gunners providing an injury update on Friday afternoon.

They confirmed that Nobbs who played 45 minutes for England against Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Beattie who played 90 minutes for Scotland against Portugal also on Tuesday are available.

On both players the statement read: "Jordan and Jennifer are back in full squad training and are available for selection."

However, Kim Little, Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck are ruled out with Joe Montemurro saying on Little: "Kim we’re monitoring day by day but we think the Birmingham game (on March, 7) is more likely for her than Villa".

You may also want to watch:

On Schnaderbeck and Catley the statement read: "Steph has started her pitch-based rehab as part of her rehabilitation from her hamstring injury and Viktoria is continuing her rehabilitation from a knee injury."

Australian forward Caitlin Foord who has impressed immensely this season in her first full campaign missed the defeat to Chelsea last time out and on her an update says: "Caitlin has returned to elements of squad training and will be monitored in the run-up to this weekend’s fixture."

The match will be available to watch on the FA Player with a 2pm kick off on Sunday afternoon.