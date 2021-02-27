Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Jennifer Beattie available for Aston Villa clash
- Credit: PA
Arsenal have confirmed that Jordan Nobbs and Jennifer Beattie are available for selection for Sunday's clash with Aston Villa away from home.
Arsenal travel to the Bescot Stadium for a 2pm kick off on Sunday afternoon with the Gunners providing an injury update on Friday afternoon.
They confirmed that Nobbs who played 45 minutes for England against Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Beattie who played 90 minutes for Scotland against Portugal also on Tuesday are available.
On both players the statement read: "Jordan and Jennifer are back in full squad training and are available for selection."
However, Kim Little, Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck are ruled out with Joe Montemurro saying on Little: "Kim we’re monitoring day by day but we think the Birmingham game (on March, 7) is more likely for her than Villa".
You may also want to watch:
On Schnaderbeck and Catley the statement read: "Steph has started her pitch-based rehab as part of her rehabilitation from her hamstring injury and Viktoria is continuing her rehabilitation from a knee injury."
Australian forward Caitlin Foord who has impressed immensely this season in her first full campaign missed the defeat to Chelsea last time out and on her an update says: "Caitlin has returned to elements of squad training and will be monitored in the run-up to this weekend’s fixture."
Most Read
- 1 Low Traffic Islington coalition launched to support council's LTN roll-out
- 2 Seventh man charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
- 3 Plans to chop down 70-year-old Islington mulberry tree paused
- 4 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
- 5 'This is the end of my political career': Richard Watts stands down
- 6 Women offered home test kits in bid to cut cervical cancer deaths
- 7 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
- 8 Richard Watts to stand down as leader of Islington Council
- 9 Finsbury Park trains set to be cancelled for railway work
- 10 Islington HR company set to take on year-long fundraising drive
The match will be available to watch on the FA Player with a 2pm kick off on Sunday afternoon.