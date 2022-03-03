Arsenal pass Reading test to extend lead at top

Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League following a 4-0 home win over Reading on Wednesday night at Meadow Park.

Goals from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson and Stina Blackstenius saw the Gunners cruise to another crucial three points.

Manuela Zinsberger had to be alert inside two minutes when Natasha Harding tried to play in Natasha Dowie but the keeper was off her line quickly to smother the loose ball.

Jonas Eidevall’s troops then started to take control when Kim Little slotted a pass into Miedema but she was crowded out by the yellow Reading shirts allowing them to clear.

Arsenal could have broken the deadlock when Caitlin Foord raced into the area but her low shot was well blocked by Gemma Evans when it looked set for the bottom corner.

However, on 22 minutes Arsenal did take the lead when Blackstenius linked up well with Miedema before she drilled her effort low across the face of goal and into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later and Arsenal had their second via McCabe, as Blackstenius worked her way into the box before her shot was blocked on the line and bounced back out for McCabe to poke into the top corner of the net.

Arsenal had their third on 33 minutes when Steph Catley whipped in a corner for Williamson to rise highest and head home for her fourth goal this season in all competitions.

Eidevall’s side could have had a fourth before the break when Blackstenius linked up with Foord but her low shot was well saved by Rhiannon Stewart.

Arsenal started the second half on top when Catley swung in a cross, aiming for Blackstenius but Stewart came out to claim the ball.

With the game all but won Eidevall then made a few changes, taking off Noelle Maritz, Lia Walti and Foord and replacing them with Beth Mead, Laura Wienroither and Frida Maanum.

Maanum was close to getting on the end of a McCabe pass instantly after coming on however the Norwegian midfielder just couldn’t quite get there.

Arsenal could have had their fourth when Williamson pinged the ball out wide to Mead who cracked her effort off the woodwork.

Eidevall then made another change when he brought off McCabe replacing her with Tobin Heath.

On 71 minutes the Gunners did have their fourth when Miedema broke into the box before cutting the ball back for Blackstenius to tuck the ball into the net.

Arsenal then made their final change of the game when Miedema was replaced by Jordan Nobbs as they went on to see the game out in a professional manner.

The Gunners host Birmingham City on Sunday in their next game in the title charge.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz (Wienroither 59), Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Little, Miedema (Nobbs 75), Walti (Maanum 59), McCabe (Heath 71), Blackstenius , Foord (Mead 59). Unused subs: Williams, Boye, Beattie, Iwabuchi.