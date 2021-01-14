Arsenal return to WSL action with trip to Reading
Josh Bunting
- Credit: PA
Arsenal return to Women's Super League action this Sunday at the Madejski Stadium in their first match of 2021.
With a positive coronavirus test in the camp and with players having to self-isolate it meant that last week's trip to Aston Villa had to be postponed at Walsall's Bescot Stadium.
Reading and Chelsea were the only two sides to play in the opening weekend of 2021 due to positive cases elsewhere in the league, so the Royals already have a game under their belt.
However they lost out 5-0 to the Blues with former Royals star Fran Kirby netting four goals in an incredible display before Ji So-yun added a late fifth.
The last time the two sides met one in the WSL was the first game of the 2020/21 season at Meadow Park, with Arsenal thumping Kelly Chambers' side 6-0 with goals from Kim Little, a brace from Vivianne Miedema and a hat-trick from Jill Roord.

The game will be broadcast live on the FA player on Sunday with a 2pm kick off time.
