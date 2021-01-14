News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal return to WSL action with trip to Reading

Logo Icon

Josh Bunting

Published: 1:00 PM January 14, 2021   
Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Cait

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Caitlin Foord during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal return to Women's Super League action this Sunday at the Madejski Stadium in their first match of 2021.

With a positive coronavirus test in the camp and with players having to self-isolate it meant that last week's trip to Aston Villa had to be postponed at Walsall's Bescot Stadium. 

Reading and Chelsea were the only two sides to play in the opening weekend of 2021 due to positive cases elsewhere in the league, so the Royals already have a game under their belt. 

However they lost out 5-0 to the Blues with former Royals star Fran Kirby netting four goals in an incredible display before Ji So-yun added a late fifth. 

The last time the two sides met one in the WSL was the first game of the 2020/21 season at Meadow Park, with Arsenal thumping Kelly Chambers' side 6-0 with goals from Kim Little, a brace from Vivianne Miedema and a hat-trick from Jill Roord. 

You may also want to watch:

The game will be broadcast live on the FA player on Sunday with a 2pm kick off time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Did Islington house prices rise by 13% in 2020?
  2. 2 Tollington Park scrubs initiative thanks hospital staff with pizzas
  3. 3 Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases
  1. 4 E-fit appeal after teen partially blinded in Canonbury Road baton attack
  2. 5 Corporation Street fight: Boy, 15, stabbed in the face in the Cally
  3. 6 Tributes paid to owner of 'world-class' Islington venue
  4. 7 Whittington patients increase as Covid 'major incident' declared in London
  5. 8 Islington cab driver launches pie and mash delivery after coronavirus hit his income
  6. 9 Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip
  7. 10 Man left partially blind after Islington robbery
Arsenal FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royal Mail 'working hard' but Islington residents report ongoing delays

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime

Two 17-year-olds charged after alleged knifepoint robbery in Highgate

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Islington Council

Cricks Corner café remains after Islington Council rejects house conversion

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Barnsbury recycling bins left overflowing over Christmas

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus