Arsenal return to FA Cup action against Gillingham

Published: 12:30 PM April 15, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal are back in Women's FA Cup action on Sunday (April 18) as they host Gillingham FC at Meadow Park.

Gillingham beat Cheltenham Town on Sunday to set up the tie, Cheltenham took the lead with an own goal but the Gills fought back with goals from Jade Keogh and top goalscorer Otesha Charles to win 2-1 after extra-time.

It's not the first meeting between the sides as they met in 2014, with Kelly Smith scoring a brace in a 2-0 victory as Arsenal went all the way to lift the trophy.

Joe Montemurro's side will be without Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck for the game as they are all in rehabilitation from injury.

Joe Montemurro could rotate his squad in this game as Anna Patten could start to give her more valuable game-time and 16-year-old Teyah Goldie could be set for her senior debut.

Arsenal reached last season's semi-final, where they lost 2-1 to Manchester City, with Jordan Nobbs scoring a stunning goal for Montemurro's side.

The Gunners last won the competition in 2016, when they beat London rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium with a goal from Danielle Carter.

Arsenal are the most successful side in the history of the FA Cup as they have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions.

The match kicks off at 2pm but it's not yet known if it will be shown on live television with the BBC yet to announce their live game.