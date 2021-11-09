News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Why Arsenal will NOT have ‘safe standing’ areas from January

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:28 PM November 9, 2021
People arrive at the Emirates Stadium mass vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jabs

The Emirates Stadium in Ashburton Grove will remain all-seater - Credit: Islington Council

Arsenal will not join four other Premier League teams in trialling safe standing from January, but have not ruled it out for the future. 

North London rivals Tottenham will introduce standing areas for fans in the New Year, as will Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, while Championship side Cardiff City are also part of the experiment.

But the ‘significant undertaking’ of installing the standing structures at the Emirates Stadium has seen Arsenal executives count themselves out. Chiefs have committed to further analysis and discussions with supporters over the idea.

Top-tier teams have been all seater for more than 30 years, following on from reforms made after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. 

The change has been welcomed in some quarters as a positive move to give ‘different options’ for fans to watch a game. 

If the trial from January is successful it could be rolled out at more clubs.

But for the time being, visitors to the Emirates Stadium can expect to be sitting down.

An Arsenal spokesman said: “We fully understand the view of some fans regarding safe standing and we have commissioned an external company who have been investigating the possibilities at Emirates Stadium. 

“Installing rail seating at Emirates Stadium will be a significant undertaking which needs further analysis and discussion with our supporters.” 

