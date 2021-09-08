News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur to be broadcast on BBC Four

Josh Bunting

Published: 4:37 PM September 8, 2021   
Arsenal's Nikita Parris during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Nikita Parris during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Women's FA Cup tie with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur has been arranged for Wednesday September 29 with a 7.15pm kick off time and will also be broadcast live on BBC Four. 

Arsenal beat Gillingham 10-0 and Crystal Palace 9-0 to reach this stage of the competition with the Crystal Palace game was Joe Montemurro’s final game in charge of the Gunners. 

Tottenham defeated Sheffield United in a 2-1 win in the fifth round of the Cup on Sunday, May 16 to seal their place in the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.

Arsenal and Tottenham met in the FA Cup in the 2019/20 version last season at Meadow Park with the Gunners winning 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Lisa Evans and a stunning chip from Jordan Nobbs. 

Arsenal claimed the double over Spurs in the WSL last season winning 6-1 at Meadow Park and 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The FA Player will stream the remaining three fixtures with Brighton & Hove Albion v Charlton Athletic, being played at The People’s Pension Stadium, and Manchester City v Leicester City, at The Academy Stadium, both kicking-off at 7pm.

The final tie at St Andrews between Birmingham City and Chelsea, will kick-off at 7.45pm.

The semi-final draw will take place during the BBC Four broadcast of the game at Meadow Park.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 5 at 2pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One from Wembley Stadium. 

Arsenal are the record FA Cup holders as they have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions. 

Arsenal FC
Women's Football
North London News

