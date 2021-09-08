Arsenal’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur to be broadcast on BBC Four
- Credit: PA
Arsenal's Women's FA Cup tie with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur has been arranged for Wednesday September 29 with a 7.15pm kick off time and will also be broadcast live on BBC Four.
Arsenal beat Gillingham 10-0 and Crystal Palace 9-0 to reach this stage of the competition with the Crystal Palace game was Joe Montemurro’s final game in charge of the Gunners.
Tottenham defeated Sheffield United in a 2-1 win in the fifth round of the Cup on Sunday, May 16 to seal their place in the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.
Arsenal and Tottenham met in the FA Cup in the 2019/20 version last season at Meadow Park with the Gunners winning 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Lisa Evans and a stunning chip from Jordan Nobbs.
Arsenal claimed the double over Spurs in the WSL last season winning 6-1 at Meadow Park and 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
The FA Player will stream the remaining three fixtures with Brighton & Hove Albion v Charlton Athletic, being played at The People’s Pension Stadium, and Manchester City v Leicester City, at The Academy Stadium, both kicking-off at 7pm.
The final tie at St Andrews between Birmingham City and Chelsea, will kick-off at 7.45pm.
The semi-final draw will take place during the BBC Four broadcast of the game at Meadow Park.
The final will take place on Sunday, December 5 at 2pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One from Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal are the record FA Cup holders as they have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions.