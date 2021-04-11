Arsenal's Swiss trio draw in Euro 2022 playoff first leg

Published: 7:55 AM April 11, 2021

Arsenal trio Lia Wälti, Malin Gut and Noelle Maritz all started in Switzerland's Euro 2022 playoff first leg away to the Czech Republic.

Wälti who captained the team played the full 90 minutes while Maritz also completed the full match as for Gut the young midfielder played 87 minutes in the 1-1 draw.

The game was a tale of two penalties as West Ham's Kateřina Svitková put the Czech Republic ahead after a foul from Julia Stierli before Ana-Maria Crnogorčević equalised from the spot in the 90th minute.

The Czech Republic started the game on top and had the first opening of the game with Svitková who fizzed in an effort that was well blocked.

Gut had the first opportunity for the Swiss as she tried her luck but her effort was well saved by Barbara Votíková in the Czech Republic goal.

Gaëlle Thalmann was then called into action as she made a fine save to keep out Andrea Stašková who plays her club football at Juventus.

The first half was a cagey affair with not many talking points however the Czech Republic started the second half brightly and won a penalty in the 46th minute when Stierli brought down Svitková who stepped up herself to score from the spot.

Switzerland should have been level on the 60th minute when Ramona Bachmann was played in but she failed to hit the target.

Bachmann had a fine opening once again nine minutes later when she met a corner from Maritz but had her effort blocked by Jana Sedláčková.

With twenty minutes to go Gut had a shot herself but it was once again blocked before the ball rebounded out to Wälti who fired her effort wide.

However Switzerland did get their equaliser and away goal when Svitková fouled Irina Pando allowing Ana-Maria Crnogorčević to step up and score.

The second leg takes place on Tuesday with a 7pm UK time kick off.

Meanwhile Arsenal's Dutch trio Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema started on the Netherlands 1-0 friendly defeat to Spain.

Miedema and van de Donk played the full game while Roord was substituted in the 66th minute.

Patricia Guijarro scored the only goal of the game as she headed in at the back post from a Andrea Pereira cross following a short corner routine.

It could have been an even more convincing victory for the Spanish if not for former Arsenal keeper Sari Van Veenendaal who made some high quality saves and the woodwork.

The Netherlands finished the game with just one shot in the whole game only for it to be off target.

Sarina Wiegman's side now prepare to take on Australia on Tuesday in Nijmegen.