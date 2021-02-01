Arsenal see Mustafi depart while Willock and Maitland-Niles head out on loan deals

Published: 11:45 PM February 1, 2021

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. - Credit: PA

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a busy transfer deadline day but with outgoings as Shkodran Mustafi departed while Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both went on loan deals among other youngsters.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner joined the Gunners from Valencia in August 2016 and has since been a prominent part of the backline, making 151 appearances during his time at the club.

He will now join German side Schalke as he looks for more first-team action after falling out of favour this season.



Technical director Edu said: “We thank Musti for his contribution at Arsenal which has spanned four-and-a-half years, more than 150 appearances and a prominent role in two FA Cup wins. Everyone associated with the club wishes Musti and his family the very best wishes for the next chapter in his career.”

File photo dated 24-10-2019 of Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi. Issue date: Monday February 1, 2021. - Credit: PA





Mikel Arteta added: “Musti has been a key player for us for a long period of time. He played a very important part in my first season as manager and I’d like to thank him for his professionalism and for always being ready when called upon. Everybody at Arsenal wishes Musti well at Schalke.”

Willock has joined Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

The England youth international, who has featured 17 times for us across all competitions this season, has moved to the Magpies to gain further first-team experience.



Technical director Edu said: “Joe is a talented young player and an important member of our first-team squad. This can be seen in the number of appearances he has made for us in recent seasons.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) and Joe Willock appear dejected after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. - Credit: PA

"At this stage of his career, we have decided together with Joe, that it will benefit his development greatly to enjoy a loan period playing regular first-team football. We thank our counterparts at Newcastle United for their collaboration and we wish Joe all the best with his loan move.”

Maitland-Niles has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

The 23-year-old joined the Arsenal Academy aged six, where he progressed through every age group and has now made 121 appearances for our first team.



Technical director Edu said: “We wish Ainsley the best of luck for his time with West Bromwich Albion. He deserves the opportunity to play consistently, which is what he needs for his club and international career ambitions and we fully support him with that.”

Other youngsters Zech Medley has joined Kilmarnock on loan, midfielder Matt Smith has joined Charlton Athletic on loan, while defender Joseph Olowu joined Wealdstone until the end of the season.



