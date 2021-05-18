Opinion

Arsenal are set to embark on their biggest summer transfer window in a very long time after a truly abysmal season.

Like every year, the rumour mill is circling at this point of the season. It is unclear on who the club will sign, but it is clear on the positions that must be strengthened.

Not many would have suggested a number nine at this point last year. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been in poor form all campaign.

His lack of goals has impacted Arsenal on the pitch after being languished in mid table.

A centre forward is paramount if the club are serious on the pitch. If not a striker, a player who can create and make things tick in the traditional ‘number 10’ role.

Arsenal have scored 50 league goals all season. A stat which is not good enough for the name of the club.

Aubameyang has been relied upon countless times during his Gunners career for countless goals.

It is now showing the importance of them goals. Last season he scored 22 in the Premier League. This time round he has 10.

The decline has been severe and it’s a huge risk to assume he will be back amongst the goals next campaign.

Bernd Leno has been Arsenal’s number one since 2018 after moving from Bayer Leverkusen. A deal which excited the majority of Gooners, it was a transfer that many fans were craving after the downfall of Petr Cech.

The fact of the matter is that a lot of fans would have preferred keeping Emi Martinez, his antics after lockdown and the involvement in the 2-1 FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea left people in shock.

Many fans were amazed by the respect and professionalism from Martinez, who had waited patiently for his chance.

Ultimately, Mikel Arteta opted for Leno. Fast forward a season and individual mistakes could cost the German the number one shirt at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have never had much luck with goalkeepers, just look at Wojciech Szczesny. He left the club after ripping up no trees. He is now considered one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at Juventus.

These two positions are so important for next season. The lack of quality at both ends of the pitch has related to Arsenal’s poorest season since the 70’s.

Stubborn, important and decisive recruitment will take Arsenal back up the table. This summer will identify how much the KSE family care about the club.