Arsenal set piece coach Nicolas Jover has work to do

Opinion

Published: 8:53 AM July 20, 2021

Arsenal have yet to win a game in pre-season, playing both Hibernian and Rangers and conceding two goals to each of the Scottish sides.

The most noticeable issue with these goals is that 3 of them have come from corners, made more concerning as set piece coach Andreas Georgson has recently been released.

Last season Arsenal had the best record at defending set pieces in the Premier League, conceding just five goals, so this sudden change, albeit in two pre-season games, suggests there is work to be done.

An area Arsenal can definitely look to improve is their attacking set pieces, scoring only six goals last season, joint-17th in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta addressed the situation to Arsenal.com, saying: “We had a situation in the summer with Andreas [Georgson], where he had the possibility to leave to his country. He had different reasons to do that and I understood the situation.

You may also want to watch:

“A person that I know was on the market, was available, is someone whose expertise are incredibly useful and valuable for us. He is joining us. His name is Nicolas Jover and I have worked with him before at [Manchester] City.”

Nicolas Jover spent two years under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City who ranked fourth in the Premier League, scoring 13 set piece goals last season, and ranked second, just behind Arsenal, with only 6 goals conceded from set pieces.

It is a difficult area to make an impact in after two pre-season games, especially with squad rotation and first team players missing, but it is an area that could make a real difference for Arsenal in the season ahead.

Ben White is reportedly set to join Arsenal with a £50 million fee agreed for the Brighton and Hove Albion centre back.

However, his arrival is unlikely to help Arsenal’s set piece situation. White’s last set piece goal came in March 2019, scoring a header for Peterborough against Southend United.

Nicolas Jover has just under a month until the season kicks off, and early signs indicate he has a lot of work to do.