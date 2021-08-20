News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Martin Odegaard returns to Arsenal on a permanent deal

Adam Perry

Published: 8:02 AM August 20, 2021   
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma battle for the ball during th

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have completed the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for £30 million. 

The 22-year-old Norwegian playmaker has penned a 5-year deal until 2026 having made 20 appearances on loan during the second half of the 2020/21 season, helping propel the Gunners up the table. 

Mikel Arteta spoke about Odegaard's impact during his end of season press conference in May, stating: "We have tried to make everything that we could to get Martin performing for the team, which I think he's done. 

"He has adapted really well to our way of playing and to our football club. Hopefully we have given him the hope and the feeling that this could be a good place for him." 

Odegaard adds much needed creativity to the Arsenal attack with 2.2 key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season, more than any other Arsenal player.

Arsenal's most productive attacking unit last season featured Odegaard flanked by Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe behind the striker, allowing for free-flowing interplay which sped up the attack, a system Arteta is keen to replicate.  

He registered two goals and two assists during his time in North London, including the equaliser in the North London Derby as part of a 2-1 win in March. 

The Gunners struggled going forward during their opening day defeat to Brentford with Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun all failing to make an impact. 

Should Odegaard be registered before midday on Friday, he will be allowed to feature against Chelsea on Sunday, where Romelu Lukaku will make his return for the Blues. 

Odegaard marks Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer after Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White, as the club look to continue their drive to bring in younger, more athletic players.  

The 22-year-old perfectly fits what Arteta is looking for in an Arsenal player, whilst also demonstrating a good mentality as the captain of Norway at such a young age. 

Arsenal will hope Odegaard's signing will kick off a strong end to the transfer window and help to kick start their season. 

