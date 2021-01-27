Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid

Published: 12:14 PM January 27, 2021

England U21's Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and Norway U21's Martin Odegaard battle for the ball during the UEFA Under 21 Euro 2017 Qualifying match at the Community Stadium, Colchester. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have signed Norwegian international Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan for the remainder of the season.

The attacking midfielder started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in the top division.

After featuring regularly in the Stromsgodset team in his first season, Odegaard was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.

In the three seasons from 2017/18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then last season back in Spain with Real Sociedad, where he helped the club reach the final of the Copa Del Rey and also qualify for the Europa League.

The 22-year-old has also made 25 appearances for Norway, making his debut in August 2014 when he became the youngest debutant for his country’s senior national team at the age of just 15 years and 253 days.

You may also want to watch:

Technical director Edu said: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to the club until the end of the season. I would like to thank everyone at Real Madrid and Martin’s representatives for their collaboration in making this loan move happen.

File photo dated 26-07-2019 of Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard. Issue date: Wednesday January 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

"Martin is an exceptional talent and we are strengthening our squad by introducing an exciting offensive player to the club for the remaining months of this season.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “It’s great that we’ve secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season. Martin is of course a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while.

"Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we’re all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May.”



