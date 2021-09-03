Arsenal agree deal to sign USA international Tobin Heath

Published: 8:38 AM September 3, 2021

Manchester United's Tobin Heath during the FA Women's Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village, Manchester. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have agreed a sensational deal to bring USA international Tobin Heath to north London after leaving fellow WSL side Manchester United at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old winger has won two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals during her extremely successful career to date and impressed at the Red Devil’s last season before picking up an injury.

She scored four times in 11 games for Manchester United last season, before an ankle injury brought an early end to her campaign.

During her glittering career Heath has won 177 caps for the USA scoring 31 goals and providing 41 assists and is considered one of the best ever players in the women’s game.

The arrival of Heath would be another key boost to Jonas Eidevall's side's chances of winning the club's first league title since 2019 following the arrivals of Nikita Parris from Lyon, Mana Iwabuchi, Frida Maanum and Simone Boye Sorensen.

You may also want to watch:

What makes the move even more popular is that Heath is an Arsenal supporter so will be getting her dream move as part of the bargain.

Arsenal kick off their season this Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium at home to Chelsea with a 12.30 kick off.