Arsenal's Beth Mead added into England squad for Northern Ireland clash

Published: 8:30 AM February 20, 2021

Arsenal's Beth Mead (right) and Chelsea's Ji So-yun battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 10, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Beth Mead has been included in the England squad for the game with Northern Ireland.

Mead was originally left out of the squad with new interim boss Hege Riise stating that: "The player report hasn't been that great for me to narrow the squad, it leaves her out. If she performs every weekend then we will see."

However with Chelsea duo Fran Kirby and Millie Bright pulling out with injury the Arsenal star and Manchester United defender Millie Turner have been added.

On both players call-up the Norwegian said: "We always knew this would be a complex camp.

"But we are delighted to have a fixture against Northern Ireland to prepare ourselves for this week and I have been very impressed by the spirit and determination I have witnessed from our players in camp so far.

You may also want to watch:

“Millie Turner and Beth Mead now have an excellent opportunity to impress me and my coaching team on this camp and we look forward to welcoming them here.

"Being resilient, adaptable and versatile is what we are all about and it is a privilege to be working with such a talented and ambitious group of players.”

Mead has won 25 caps for England scoring 8 goals in the process and was part of the squad that won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and featured at the World Cup.

Meanwhile Lisa Evans and Jennifer Beattie were unused substitutes on Friday as Scotland won 10-0 away to Cyprus in Euro 2022 qualifying but due to previous results in the campaign Scotland can't qualify.

Scotland play Portugal on Tuesday that could see interim boss Stuart McLaren give the Arsenal duo game-time.