Arsenal youngster Saka scores 'dream' first England goal

Published: 4:54 PM June 3, 2021

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the International Friendly at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021. - Credit: PA

Bukayo Saka scored a “dream” winner for England to beat Austria 1-0 at Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night, 11 days before England’s Euro 2020 campaign kicks off.

It was the 19-year-old’s first England goal on his 5th appearance, helping win England’s first of two friendlies on the lead up to the delayed 2020 European Championships.

England put together a free-flowing counterattack, resulting in Grealish looking to take on his man in the penalty area.

The Austria defenders did well, tackling the England man, but the ball broke the way of Saka who finished into the empty net from a tight angle.

An elated Saka reflected on the goal and his week, saying: “I am really happy, this is a moment I dreamed of as a kid, to score my first goal for my country. I have come close to it in previous camps, but I am just happy to get the first one. It is an amazing feeling that I hope I can feel many more times.”

“It is hard to describe. The feeling of being selected for the Euros is already amazing and now to get my first goal is even better. I am just really happy that I can experience these things.”

He added: “Anytime I play for England I really enjoy myself because of the quality and the top players that are around me.

"Things feel good and they flow, I feel like I can express myself and I think I did that tonight (Wednesday).”

Despite a tiring campaign, Saka feels ready for the Euros, stating: “I played a lot of minutes this season, but it is important they gave us the time off before we met up for the internationals, we had a good five days to really relax and that has really helped me in terms of recharging my batteries and getting me the energy back that I need to go and push and give my all for this tournament.”

England face Romania at Riverside Stadium on Sunday June 6 to round off their preparation for the Euros, with England’s first tournament match against Croatia on June 13.