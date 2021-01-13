Arsenal star Caitlin Foord nominated for Asian Women's player of the year award

Published: 8:52 AM January 13, 2021

Everton's Megan Finnigan and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (right) battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord has been nominated for the Asian Choice Fan Awards Best Women’s Player for 2020.

Australian international Foord has made a fantastic impact since signing for the Gunners last January from W-League side Sydney FC.

Foord scored on her debut against Lewes in the FA Cup in February as the Gunners won 2-0 as Foord and Danielle van de Donk netted for Joe Montemurro's troops.

Foord who has won 83 international caps then started the Continental Cup final against Chelsea in the final game before the Coronavirus pandemic ended the season until September.

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Caitlin Foord during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

The 2020/21 has been a great season for Foord as she has scored six goals and has registered five assists in the Women's Super League scoring her first goal of the campaign in a 9-1 win over West Ham United away from home.

She also found the net against Bristol City to put the Gunners ahead in what was a frustrating match for Joe Montemurro's side however Arsenal did win the game 3-1 eventually.

The 26-year-old then really came to the party in the 6-1 North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur as she scored twice and also provided two assists for Vivianne Miedema on what turned out to be a record breaking day for the Netherlands international as she became the top goalscorer in WSL history.

In the 1-1 draw with Chelsea Foord was inches away from adding to her tally as she hit the crossbar not once but twice in a game that she stood out against the champions.

The versatile Foord who can play on the wing or as a striker ended 2020 on a high with two goals against Birmingham City in a 3-0 victory and Everton as the Gunners put in an impressive display in a 4-0 win.

Overall at Arsenal Foord has made 18 appearances in all competitions scoring 9 goals and claiming 5 assists.

Arsenal's number 19 is one of three Women's Super League stars nominated as Sam Kerr and Ji So-yun of Chelsea are also on the shortlist.