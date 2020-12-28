Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger wins Austrian player of the year

Published: 4:02 PM December 28, 2020

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has been voted as the Austrian player of the year for 2020 while Leonie Maier has been nominated for Germany's player of the year.

Zinsberger has been a regular at Arsenal since her arrival however summer addition Lydia Williams has featured in the last three games for Joe Montemurro's side.

This season she has started seven league matches for the Gunners, keeping one clean-sheet against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home.

On not playing the last few games, Zinsberger, who has won 66 caps for Austria, said: "Competition is important to push yourself to the next level I still have so much potential in me that has not been shown yet."

She is the first goalkeeper to win the player of the year award in her native country's history.

"To be the first goalkeeper to receive the award and to go down in history is definitely a great thing and also makes me proud."

Austrian boss Irene Fuhrmann said: "She has been our absolute figurehead in this position for years and an essential part of our team.

"She always challenges herself, wants to develop herself, and is never satisfied as she always wants to improve."

Maier was voted for Germany's award after playing in four Euro 2022 qualification games for her country, helping them keep three clean sheets, and she also found the back of the net on one occasion.

She has played for the Gunners seven times this season and has impressed the Arsenal faithful during that time.

The German full-back most notably performed well in the 1-1 home draw with Chelsea as she marshalled world player of the year Pernille Harder well for the majority of the crunch clash.

The former Bayern Munich star has been nominated alongside Dzsenifer Marozsán, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Merle Frohms and Melanie Leupolz.

