Lotte Wubben-Moy makes England debut in victory over Northern Ireland

Published: 4:37 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM February 23, 2021

Former Arsenal striker Ellen White of England celebrates with Rachel Daly and Lucy Bronze after scoring their team's second goal during the Women's International Friendly - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy made her England debut as England beat Northern Ireland 6-0 in a friendly at St George's Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs started the match with Williamson playing 76 minutes and Nobbs coming off at the break with Beth Mead being an unused substitute.

England started on top and created the first chance when Lucy Bronze crossed aiming for Ellen White but it was over-hit and bounced out of play.

In the 18th minute the first goal of the Hege Riise era was scored with White taking advantage of a defensive mistake as the ball broke for her to slot across Flaherty and into the net.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 as White found the back of the net once again as Bronze who was causing all sorts of problems down the right broke away after a Ellie Roebuck clearance and her cross picked out White to head into the net.

You may also want to watch:

Lucy Bronze did have the ball in the net for 3-0 in the 29th minute when Lauren Hemp fizzed a cross into her Manchester City teammate and she slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Nobbs then put in a good ball on 37 minutes, when the Arsenal star aimed for Hemp but her header was off target and sailed wide of goal.

Ellen White of England runs with the ball under pressure from Julie Nelson of Northern Ireland during the Women's International Friendly at St Georges Park, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire. Picture date: Tuesday February 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Riise then made a half-time change with Nobbs coming off to be replaced by Ella Toone of Manchester United in what was a planned substitution due to her limited minutes of late.

Northern Ireland had the first chance of the second half when Roebuck's pass to Williamson just about came off with Lauren Wade close by the Arsenal defender but she turned away from the winger and England cleared the danger.

On 49 minutes it was 4-0 when Scott played in White and she took a perfect first touch before drilling her effort high into the net to complete her hat-trick.

It was then the turn of Daly to have an effort on goal as Toone picked the ball up around the box before playing the ball back to Daly who curled her effort wide of goal.

With an hour played it was Northern Ireland who could have pulled a goal back when Furness won the ball in the air and flicked the ball onto Wade who's cross was dealt with by Roebuck before Simone Magill could reach it at the back-post.

England then had the ball in the net in the 62nd minute when Chloe Kelly who replaced Hemp whipped in a beautiful cross for White who flicked into the net but the offside flag was up and she was denied.

Riise did see her side score a fifth in the 67th minute when Bronze got to the byline before her low cross picked out Daly and she fired in at the near-post beyond the reach of Flaherty.

The Lionesses won a penalty on 75 minutes when Kelly was chopped down in the box and Toone stepped up on her England debut to slot into the bottom corner of the net for 6-0.

A minute later Wubben-Moy then made her England debut as she came on for her Gunners teammate Williamson and Bethany England came on for hat-trick hero White.