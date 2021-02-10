Arsenal stars named in Netherlands squad

Published: 10:00 AM February 10, 2021

Everton's Maeva Clemaron (left) and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal trio Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Jill Roord have been named in the Netherlands squad for their games with Germany and Belgium later this month.

Sarina Wiegman's side will play against the Belgian Red Flames in Leuven on Thursday 18 February while they will take on Germany on Wednesday 24 February in Venlo.

On the games Wiegman who will take over as England manager in September said: "I keep saying it and want to repeat it again."

"We realize how privileged we are that we can just play football in these times and in my opinion this triptych is also a wonderful example of how with the necessary creativity and flexibility meaning that we can achieve something beautiful, both from a sporting point of view, but also with an eye for the current situation in the world.

"We can play close to home and within driving distance playing international matches against two strong and appealing opponents.

Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

"Germany is number two in the FIFA ranking and really a top country while Belgium has always been a tough, strong team and have already qualified for the European Championship and is traditionally always a difficult team to play against that makes it a good start to our Olympic year."

Miedema is the Netherlands record goalscorer scoring 69 goals in 89 appearances for her country an incredible feat for a 24-year-old.

Roord impressed last time out on international duty as she scored twice against Kosovo while van de Donk has won over 100 caps for her country.

Leonie Maier won't play against her Gunners teammates as the German government won't let her travel from a country with a mutated coronavirus variant.