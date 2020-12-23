Six Arsenal stars named in the team of the week

Published: 10:00 AM December 23, 2020

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Six Arsenal players have been named in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League team of the week after their 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Jennifer Beattie, Lisa Evans, Jill Roord, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord have been named in the squad after impressive performances against the Toffees at Meadow Park.

Nobbs, Mead, Beattie and Foord got on the scoresheet with the England International midfielder opening the scoring when Mead crossed for her to tap into the net from close range.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) in action during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Foord doubled Joe Montemurro's sides lead on 10 minutes as Leah Williamson played a superb ball into Roord who drove into the box before squaring for Caitlin Foord to slot in her sixth Women's Super League goal of the season.

Beattie then made it three as Katie McCabe crossed for the Scottish International who headed into the net for her first goal after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer as Everton keeper Sandy MacIver came out and missed her punch.

Mead then made it 4-0 when she cut inside onto her left foot and curled an effort beyond MacIver and into the bottom left corner of the Everton goal after being picked out by Nobbs.

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (left) and Everton's Lucy Graham battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Evans who has had limited game time this season also impressed for the Gunners as she created numerous chances from full-back and was crucial in the Gunners keeping a clean-sheet.

Roord also impressed in midfield and she also provided an assist for Foord’s goal to put Joe Montemurro's troops in a commanding position.

The team was selected by Lianne Sanderson who played for the Gunners, Chelsea and Juventus as well as the England national team following the weekend's games.

Team of the week:

Mary Earps (Manchester United), Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Arsenal), Jess Fishlock (Reading), Leah Galton (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Tobin Heath (Manchester United), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal).