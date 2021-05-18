News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal stars nominated for goal and save of the season awards

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 11:00 AM May 18, 2021   
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's sixth go

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's sixth goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe and Vivianne Miedema have been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League goal of the season award.  

McCabe's stunning strike away at Aston Villa and Miedema's volley in the 3-0 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur have been put on a shortlist of ten.  

For Miedema's goal, the Netherlands striker met a McCabe corner to fire home a stunning volley beyond Rebecca Spencer to double Arsenal's lead on the day.  

What made the goal so spectacular was that Miedema the awkward angle and the way the ball lobbed over the Spurs keeper.  

McCabe's goal came in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa. The Republic of Ireland captain picked the ball up 25 yards out before thumping into the top corner, beyond keeper Lisa Weiss. 

You may also want to watch:

The Gunners duo will be up against Megan Connolly, Yana Daniels, Lee Geum-min, Lauren James, Caroline Weir, Claudia Walker, Mana Iwabuchi and Melanie Leupolz for the award.  

Meanwhile Lydia Williams and Manuela Zinsberger are up for the save of the season accolade 

Most Read

  1. 1 New nightclub Glam to open in Shoreditch in June 
  2. 2 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
  3. 3 Reader letters: Islington's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods - for and against
  1. 4 Could Islington become a holiday destination?
  2. 5 Jailed: Former Islington police officer raped children's home teen
  3. 6 Arsenal Women on cloud nine after big FA Cup win
  4. 7 Dame Alice Owen pupils protest over racist language
  5. 8 Charity launches new campaign to eradicate food poverty in north London
  6. 9 David Dein: Former Arsenal chief shares top tips for success
  7. 10 Crime plummeted in Islington during Covid pandemic, new figures reveal 

Williams' save away to Chelsea makes the cut. Fran Kirby, who was voted as the Football Writers Women's Player of the Year, curled her effort towards the bottom corner but was denied by the fine reactions of the Australian at full stretch.  

Zinsberger's triple save away at Tottenham Hotspur has also been listed after the Austrian kept her clean sheet in the 3-0 win.  

First she made a fine save to keep out Kit Graham in a one-on-one situation, before the ball came out to Rachel Williams, whose effort was beaten away. An Angela Addison effort at the back-post was kept by the keeper, who held onto the effort. 

The Gunners stoppers are nominated alongside Sophie Baggaley, Ann-Katrin Berger, Courtney Brosnan, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh and Lisa Weiss.  

Arsenal FC
Women's Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marriott Road, where fire fighters are tackling a house fire

London Fire Brigade

Six flee Finsbury Park house fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Mary Collins with granddaughter Maia, daughters Michelle and Vicki, and granddaughter charlotte

Actor Michelle Collins pays tribute to 'striking and beautiful' mother Mary

Michelle Collins, Actor

Logo Icon
Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 2.1pc of all deaths in England and Wales in the last week of April 

Coronavirus

Revealed: Latest Covid-related death figures for Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The mulberry tree on the Park View Estate off Collins Road, that Islington Council wants to chop down to make way for flats

Climate Emergency

Islington Council backtracks on promise to save mulberry tree

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus