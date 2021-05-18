Arsenal stars nominated for goal and save of the season awards

Published: 11:00 AM May 18, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's sixth goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe and Vivianne Miedema have been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League goal of the season award.

McCabe's stunning strike away at Aston Villa and Miedema's volley in the 3-0 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur have been put on a shortlist of ten.

For Miedema's goal, the Netherlands striker met a McCabe corner to fire home a stunning volley beyond Rebecca Spencer to double Arsenal's lead on the day.

What made the goal so spectacular was that Miedema the awkward angle and the way the ball lobbed over the Spurs keeper.

McCabe's goal came in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa. The Republic of Ireland captain picked the ball up 25 yards out before thumping into the top corner, beyond keeper Lisa Weiss.

The Gunners duo will be up against Megan Connolly, Yana Daniels, Lee Geum-min, Lauren James, Caroline Weir, Claudia Walker, Mana Iwabuchi and Melanie Leupolz for the award.

Meanwhile Lydia Williams and Manuela Zinsberger are up for the save of the season accolade

Williams' save away to Chelsea makes the cut. Fran Kirby, who was voted as the Football Writers Women's Player of the Year, curled her effort towards the bottom corner but was denied by the fine reactions of the Australian at full stretch.

Zinsberger's triple save away at Tottenham Hotspur has also been listed after the Austrian kept her clean sheet in the 3-0 win.

First she made a fine save to keep out Kit Graham in a one-on-one situation, before the ball came out to Rachel Williams, whose effort was beaten away. An Angela Addison effort at the back-post was kept by the keeper, who held onto the effort.

The Gunners stoppers are nominated alongside Sophie Baggaley, Ann-Katrin Berger, Courtney Brosnan, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh and Lisa Weiss.