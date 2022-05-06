Arsenal's Catley signs new deal, Mead nominated for award

Arsenal left-back Steph Catley has penned a new deal to keep her at the club.

The Australian international signed for the Gunners in 2020, making her debut in their Champions League quarter-final defeat to PSG.

The 28-year-old has gone on to make 41 appearances for the club, scoring once with a stunning free-kick against HB Koge in the Champions League in November 2021.

Catley has emerged during this campaign as a crucial part of the Gunners back four under Jonas Eidevall and has started 12 of the last 14 games in the Women's Super League.

On the new deal, she told Arsenal.com “It feels absolutely incredible. I’ve been here for two years now and I’ve made some incredible friendships and I feel right at home here.

"I’ve been through some tough times and some great times and I feel that I’m growing so much as a person and as a player. I’m just happy to call Arsenal home for another few years.”

Head coach Eidevall added: “Steph is one of the best players in the world in her position, so it’s fantastic news that she has signed a new contract.

"She’s played an integral role this season for us, making big contributions in both defence and attack, so we’re very pleased that she will be staying with us for the coming years.”

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “We are delighted that Steph has agreed a new contract with us. Steph is in the prime of her career and has proven herself to be a key player for us since joining back in 2020. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the future.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Beth Mead has been nominated for the Women’s Super League player of the month award for April.

Arsenal's Beth Mead shoots at goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match against Tottenham - Credit: PA

Mead played in both of Arsenal’s WSL games in the month as the north London side claimed two wins out of two against Leicester City and Everton.

The Gunners number nine opened the scoring against the Foxes, as Arsenal won 5-0 away from home, before she netted her 50th WSL goal in the 3-0 victory against the Toffees.

Mead also claimed an assist for Jordan Nobbs' 50th WSL goal as she completed the scoring at Walton Hall Park.

That assist against Everton was also Mead's 36th in the WSL, the most from any player in the league's history.

Mead has had a superb campaign, and she puts that down to the disappointment of missing out on the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Eidevall said: “I don’t know enough about Beth’s early years but I told Beth a couple of weeks ago, sometimes when you come into a team as a coach and you have seen players playing on video and you have an idea of them, but she’s one of those I saw positive things in, but she absolutely blew my mind with her qualities when I came here.

“I don’t think she has reached her peak yet either, I hope this year is just another stepping stone to greater things.

“The Villa performance was one of the better ones for us this season, I think it showed a good reaction to how we played against Chelsea with strong performances against Everton and Villa."

Mead has found the net in six consecutive WSL games for the Gunners and has been nominated alongside Chelsea duo Jessie Fleming and Sam Kerr, Manchester City’s Caroline Weir and Bunny Shaw, former Arsenal hero Louise Quinn and Aston Villa’s Rachel Corsie.