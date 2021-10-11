Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or

Published: 10:38 AM October 11, 2021

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been nominated as one of the 20 players for the 2021 Ballon d’Or .

The Dutch striker is the only Arsenal player on the list after a poor 2020/21 season that saw the Gunners finish third in the table behind Manchester City and Champions Chelsea.

Miedema scored her 100th goal for Arsenal last month in the Champions League away to Slavia Prague but she scored 10 goals during the summer Olympics for the Netherlands.

Despite a frustrating season in the WSL Miedema still ended up netting 18 goals in the division but that wasn’t enough to reclaim the Golden Boot as Chelsea’s Sam Kerr won the award for last season.

This is only the third edition of the Women's Ballon d'Or. Ada Hegerberg won in 2018 and Megan Rapinoe in 2019 - with no award last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October 2020.

In four matches in the WSL this season the striker has netted four times and has also claimed two assists.

Miedema scored the opener against Chelsea as Jonas Eidevall’s side started the season with a 3-2 victory before netting a brace away at Reading and then went on to end September opening the scoring against Manchester City as the Gunners went on to win 5-0.

England international’s Ellen White and Fran Kirby have also been nominated for the prestigious award.

The winner of the award, which is organised by France Football, will be announced on 29 November at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet.

Full list of Ballon d’Or nominations:

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea, Sweden), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG, France), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken, Sweden), Wendie Renard (Lyon, France), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage, USA), Pernille Harder (Chelsea, Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands), Sandra Panos (Barcelona, Spain), Lieke Martens (Barcelona, Netherlands), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea, Canada), Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain), Ashley Lawrence (PSG, Canada), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns, Canada), Ellen White (Man City, England), Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona, Spain), Fran Kirby (Chelsea, England), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG, France).