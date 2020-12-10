Vivianne Miedema takes top two spots in Arsenal's goal of the month award

Published: 8:49 AM December 10, 2020

Vivianne Miedema has become just the second Arsenal Women's player to win the clubs goal of the month award for November.

The Netherlands international was voted the winner by Gunners from all around the globe after her fine effort against London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup.

Kim Little won the first last season with her opener against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Gunners 2-0 win over the Lilywhites.

Miedema's goal of the month came in a game that she scored four goals as the Gunners beat London City Lionesses 4-0 away from home.

The Dutch striker picked the ball up in her own half, held off three challenges and raced through to score a stunning solo goal.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Manchester United's Millie Turner battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Miedema also finished second in the voting after her goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup as she collected a Kim Little pass inside the box before keeping her cool to beat Rebecca Spencer in the Lilywhites goal.

Nicolas Pepe's clinical finish in the Europa League victory at Molde was placed into third spot.

It's a remarkable achievement for Miedema taking up two spots in the top three and is showing the good work being done at Arsenal Women.